Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt took to social media today (Sept 30) and announced that she's all set to launch her own maternity-wear line. In her long note, she explained how it's 'stressful' for expecting women to not find the right thing to wear during pregnancy. Further, the Brahmastra actress revealed that she will be revealing the sneak-peek of her brand tomorrow i.e October 1. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Visit Construction Site of Their Abode Krishna Raj in Mumbai (View Pics).

Alia Bhatt Launches Maternity-Wear Line:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)