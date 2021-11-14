Prithviraj is one of the most-anticipated films starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, marking the latter’s debut in Hindi Cinema. Manushi would be seen playing the role of Akshay’s wife in the movie that is written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Now reports are doing rounds that the makers are planning to release the teaser of Prithviraj on November 15. However, Yash Raj Films, the banner under which Prithviraj is produced, is yet to make an official announcement on the same.

Update On Prithviraj Teaser

With #Prithviraj - #AkshayKumar’s next big release - carrying tremendous hype, one can expect a new, unmatched record: 16th ₹ 💯 cr film… Incidentally, there’s talk that the much-awaited #PrithvirajTeaser may arrive early [on 15 Nov 2021]… Waiting for #YRF to unveil it soon! pic.twitter.com/h2DqgmZdTr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2021

