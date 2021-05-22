Renowned music composer, Raamlaxman passed away on May 22. In his long illustrious career, the deceased has given many hit tunes. Now, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has mourned the demise of Vijay Patil aka Raamlaxman.

Check it Out:

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni aur lokpriya sangeetkar Ram Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) ji ka swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo bahut acche insaan the.Maine unke kai gaane gaaye jo bahut lokpriya hue. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. pic.twitter.com/CAqcVTZ8jT — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 22, 2021

