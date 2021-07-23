Businessman Raj Kundra and another suspect namely Ryan Thorpe have been sent to police custody till July 27. The court extended the custody period after the police sensed that the porn production money was used for gambling online.

Check It Out:

Maharashtra: Businessman Raj Kundra & one Ryan Thorpe have been sent to police custody till 27th July (File pic) pic.twitter.com/SGLb8xJTwg — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)