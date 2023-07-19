Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police in July 2019 over involvement in porn production through the Hotshots app, is now the subject of a film depicting his 63 days in jail. Pinkvilla reports reveal that a movie on his arrest and jail time is underway, with Raj Kundra set to star in it himself. The film aims to present his experiences during the tumultuous period at the crowded Arthur Road Jail. While the director's identity remains undisclosed, Raj Kundra will actively participate in the project's creative aspects, from production to the script, according to inside sources. An official announcement is expected soon. Raj Kundra Pornography Case: ED Lodges Money Laundering Case Against the Businessman and Wife Shilpa Shetty.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)