Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly be seen as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana. Amid this, Indira Krishna recently shared a selfie with Ranbir on Instagram, igniting rumours that they might work together in Ramayana after the massive hit Animal. For the unversed, Indira played Rashmika Mandanna's mother in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. The actress shared a pic with Ranbir on Instagram and wrote in the caption, 'Ahaaaaa look whose here.... RK my all time (heart eyes emojis) Grateful thankful joyful 2024... Finally a selfie with him.' Soon, fans flooded the comment section to ask about their upcoming project. Ranbir Kapoor Takes Archery Lessons for His Upcoming Movie Ramayana; Photos of Actor’s Training Session Goes Viral.

Check Out Indira Krishna's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indira Krishna (@indirakrishna101)

Here's How Fans Reacted To Their Selfie:

Fans react to Indira Krishna and Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

