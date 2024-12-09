Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly a devoted mother. She knows how to balance fun with motherhood while keeping her baby safe. Recently, the actress was spotted at Kalina airport with her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. Dressed in orange, Deepika kept Dua close, focusing on her little one rather than the waiting paparazzi. She made sure to keep her daughter protected, not posing for the photographers in the process. Deepika Padukone Teaches Kannada to Diljit Dosanjh, Grooves to ‘Lover’ at Singer’s Dil-Luminati Concert 2024 in Bengaluru (Watch Videos).

Deepika Padukone With Baby Daughter Dua

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

