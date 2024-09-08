Ranveer Singh has always been open about his adoration for his wife, Deepika Padukone, and now they’ve shared even more joy with the announcement of their baby girl, born on September 8. In a delightful twist, an old video of Ranveer has resurfaced, where he charmingly talks about how adorable Deepika looked as a baby and jokingly mentions wanting a mini version of her. It’s heartwarming to see his affection and excitement as the couple embarks on this new chapter of their lives. Fans are loving this glimpse into Ranveer’s sweet side! New Parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Joyfully Announce Arrival of Their Baby Girl, Alia Bhatt Reacts.

Ranveer Singh Talks About His Wife Deepika Padukone

