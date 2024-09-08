Exciting news is here! After a period of speculation, new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh posted a heartfelt announcement on September 8. Following Deepika’s admission to HN Reliance Hospital on September 7, they shared a joyful announcement that captured their immense happiness. Fans are overjoyed to celebrate this special moment with them. Shortly after their post, Alia Bhatt showed her love and congratulations with red hearts and celebratory emojis. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Become Proud Parents to a Baby Girl, Fans Go Wild With Excitement!.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)