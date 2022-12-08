Rhea Chakraborty is in love. As per HT, the actress is currently dating Bunty Sajdeh, who owns a talent management firm. Reportedly, their romance is new as the two have just started seeing each other, most likely earlier this year. To note, Rhea was previous in relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea Chakraborty Exudes Charm As She Poses in White Lehenga-Choli (View Pics).

Rhea Chakraborty Dating Bunty Sajdeh:

