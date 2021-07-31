Shilpa Shetty had sued media outlets for the coverage of the Raj Kundra case. Hansal Mehta in a series of tweets sided with Shilpa and requested people to let her be. Now Richs Chadha too has come out in support of Shilpa. She is glad the actress is suing them.

We've made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she's suing. https://t.co/XSK2sQY0uo — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)