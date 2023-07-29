As per reports, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt film is all set to earn Rs 45 Crores in India, Rs 95 Crores Worldwide. The film jumped big on day 2 by 60 percent in national chains. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's film is expected to cross Rs 16-17 Crore on July 29 (Saturday) with 28 Crores net total in two days. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Rs 11.10 Crores in India!.

#EXCLUSIVE: 2nd Day Box Office Collection Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Big 60% Jump For Ranveer Alia Starrer With 45 Cr Domestic And 95 Cr Worldwide Weekend On Cards!

