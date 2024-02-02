There are numerous reports circulating about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding. It is said that the couple will be tying the knot on February 21 in Goa. According to the latest reports, following an intimate marriage ceremony, Rakul and Jackky will be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai. IndiaToday.in shared that the wedding reception of the couple will take place after February 22 and the guest list includes Salman Khan, Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Mahesh Babu, and many others from Bollywood and South Cinema. However, neither Rakul nor Jackky has made any official announcement regarding their wedding. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani To Get Married in Goa in an Intimate Ceremony – Reports.

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Wedding Reception

