Salman Khan was spotted earlier today with Zeeshan Siddique at Mumbai Airport. In a video shared by a paparazzo, the duo was seen heading to Dubai ahead of the 2024 Dabangg Reloaded Tour, which is set to begin tomorrow. The pair was surrounded by tight security. Zeeshan is the son of the late Baba Siddique, who was tragically shot dead on the night of October 12 in front of his son’s office. Despite receiving death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Khan remains focused on his professional commitments and is moving forward with the tour. Announced in October, the tour will kick off on December 7 at Studio A, Dubai Harbour, with Khan being joined by stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, Maniesh Paul, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez and more. Salman Khan Death Threat: YouTuber Sohail Pasha Arrested For Threatening Actor and Demanding INR 5 Crore Ransom.

Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique at Mumbai Airport

