Salman Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday on Friday (December 27). On this special occasion, Katrina Kaif, with whom he has collaborated on multiple projects, shared a heartfelt wish for Bollywood's Bhaihjaan. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Merry Christmas actress shared a monochromatic picture of the actor and wrote, "Happiest Birthday @beingsalmankhanMay all the wonderful things of life be with you this year and always." Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan last shared the screen in YRF's Spy Universe film Tiger 3 in 2023. Salman Khan Turns 59: Bhagyashree Wishes Her ‘First Hero’ on His Birthday, Calls Her ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ Co-Star ‘The Man That Got the Girls Go Hmmm’ (View Post).

Katrina Kaif Wishes Salman Khan on His 59th Birthday

(Photo Credits: @katrinakaif/ Instagram)

