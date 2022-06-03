Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar’s historical drama Samrat Prithviraj released in theatres today. The film helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana among others in key roles. The film has received positive response from the audience. Many even labelled this film produced under Yash Raj Films’ banner as a blockbuster. Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar Urges People To Avoid Posting Spoilers About The Film (View Post).

An Enjoyable Film

Fast paced...engaging...shocked beyond words...excellent climax...bgm is also the main usp. Some songs might look unnecessary tough. You will throughly enjoy prithviraj ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#SamratPrithvirajReview — Biraj💫 (@Akkians_BT) June 3, 2022

A Grand Film

#SamratPrithviraj is Grand Story of VALOUR and EMOTIONS. ⭐️Grand Scale and Right Mix Of Emotion. ⭐️Action & Situations that Give you Goosebumps.#SamratPrithvirajReview: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Final Words: Watch it ASAP. pic.twitter.com/gFAC9ayT3X — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) June 3, 2022

Akshay Kumar's Performance

#SamratPrithvirajReview First half done 🤯🥳 That entry scene of @akshaykumar sir 🔥🔥🔥😍 First half is really really good...!!! — Biraj💫 (@Akkians_BT) June 3, 2022

Brilliant Movie

Blockbuster

Just Finished Watching #SamratPrithviraj movie. It's a BLOCKBUSTER 🔥🔥🔥 Period movies should be like this not over the top like bansali , ashutosh do.@akshaykumar is just fantastic 💯👌 Rest of the cast are also superb. Must watch #SamratPrithvirajReview — Rajendra Kumar (@Rajendr30070096) June 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)