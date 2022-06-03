Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar’s historical drama Samrat Prithviraj released in theatres today. The film helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana among others in key roles. The film has received positive response from the audience. Many even labelled this film produced under Yash Raj Films’ banner as a blockbuster. Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar Urges People To Avoid Posting Spoilers About The Film (View Post).

An Enjoyable Film

A Grand Film

Akshay Kumar's Performance

Brilliant Movie

Blockbuster

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)