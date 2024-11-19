The third edition of the Global Freight Summit, organised by DP World, is being held in Dubai from November 18 to November 20. The summit features speakers from various fields sharing insights and strategies for business success. On November 20, Shah Rukh Khan and Ryan Reynolds are scheduled to deliver keynote addresses. Shah Rukh Khan will speak on the topic 'From Bollywood Superstardom to Business Success: Key Learnings On and Off Screen'. His session is set to take place from 10:10 AM to 10:45 AM local time. Ryan Reynolds, on the other hand, will discuss 'Playing for the Big Leagues: From the Movie Theatre to Disrupting Business' in his session, scheduled from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM local time. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: 'King' Khan's 10 Best Inspirational and Motivational Quotes As He Turns 59!

Shah Rukh Khan and Ryan Reynolds at Global Summit 2024

