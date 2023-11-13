This Diwali, saw many celebs hosting parties at their abode. Right from Manish Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Kareena Kapoor Khan, stars made sure to celebrate the festival with industry-wallahs. Now, last night even Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and husband Aayush Sharma threw a lavish Diwali party at Sohail Khan's house and it was star-studded. From Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor to Rakul Preet Singh, many celebs were spotted at Arpita Khan's Diwali bash arriving in style. Check it out. Deepika Padukone Shares Pictures With Ranveer Singh From Their Diwali Pooja Celebration and It’s All About Love, Light and Faith! (View Pics).

Shah Rukh Khan

Karisma Kapoor

Shilpa Shetty With Raj Kundra

Salman Khan

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan

