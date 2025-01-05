A new teaser for Aryan Khan's D'yavolX featuring Shah Rukh Khan was dropped on Sunday (January 5).In the latest video, the Bollywood superstar teases the upcoming X-3 collection from the luxury clothing brand, sparking excitement among fashion enthusiasts and the actor's fans. The teaser suggests that this new release is nothing short of a masterpiece. The X-3 collection launches on January 12. SRK, a proud dad, has been wholeheartedly supporting his son Aryan Khan's entrepreneurial journey by passionately promoting his brand, D'yavolX. Just King things! Shah Rukh Khan Teases Aryan Khan’s D’yavolx Collection With Intense Look and International Heist Involving Missing Monalisa From Louvre Museum, Paris (Watch Video).

Aryan Khan’s D’yavol X-3 To Drop on January 12

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D'YAVOL X (@dyavol.x)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)