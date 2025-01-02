Shah Rukh Khan has just dropped an electrifying teaser for Aryan Khan's D'yavolx's new collection, leaving fans in awe. In the post, the Bollywood icon gives a sneak peek into the latest range, featuring a scintillating teaser that builds suspense and intrigue. The teaser hints at an international heist where the iconic Monalisa painting goes missing from the Louvre Museum in Paris. With SRK’s intense gaze locking into the camera at the end, it’s clear that the King of Bollywood is back with a bang, setting the stage for an unforgettable collection that promises both style and mystery. Did Shah Rukh Khan Charge Any Fee For Performing at Delhi Wedding? Bride's MUA Reveals The Truth.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dyavolx Teaser: A Captivating International Heist and Iconic Monalisa Mystery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D'YAVOL X (@dyavol.x)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)