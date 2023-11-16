After Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, as per Pinkvilla, it is Shah Rukh Khan who is all set to host a grand party for football legend David Beckham at his Mumbai abode. SRK will be throwing a bash at Mannat tonight (November 16). However, the guestlist for the party is kept under wraps, but considering King Khan is hosting it, the event will be a star-studded affair for sure. Sara Ali Khan Chats With Football Legend David Beckham, Ibrahim Ali Khan Joins Sis for the Event (Watch Video).

SRK to Host Party for David Beckham:

