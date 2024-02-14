Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to debut at the prestigious World Governments Summit in Dubai on February 14. This marks a significant milestone as Khan is set to become the first actor to grace this global platform, which aims to shape governmental agendas globally. Scheduled from 12:05 to 12:20 pm (Indian Standard Time), Khan will lead an engaging discussion titled 'The Making of a Star: A Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan', where he will share insights into his extraordinary journey to stardom. This live event can be streamed on the World Governments Summit's YouTube channel. Shah Rukh Khan To Unveil Secrets of ‘The Making of a Star’ at World Government Summit in Dubai on February 14 – DEETS Inside!

Shah Rukh Khan To Speak At World Governments Summit Today - WATCH Here!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)