Shah Rukh Khan has had two blockbusters in this year and one of them is Jawan that’s directed by Atlee. The ace filmmaker, who marked his directorial debut in Bollywood with the actioner, took to Instagram to share his birthday wishes for SRK who has turned 58 today. He shared a cool still of them from Jawan and wrote in the caption of his Insta post, “Happy birthday to my dearest @iamsrk sir. Love u sir”. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn and Other B-Town Celebs Wish King Khan As He Turns 58 (View Pics).

Atlee’s Birthday Post For Shah Rukh Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlee Kumar (@atlee47)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)