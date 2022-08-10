Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors our Bollywood industry can boast of. While he has played some very dynamic roles in his films, there is a lesser known fact about him. MTV had made a spoof on Bollywood film Chak De India which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role. Under its MTV Fully Faltoo series, the channel rolled out a spoof on the same movie titled Cheque De India and it starred Ayushmann reprising the role of SRK as Fakir Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s Look From Dunki Leaked; Watch Video Of SRK On The Film's Sets In London.

Checkout the film below!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)