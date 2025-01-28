Shahid Kapoor, known for his charismatic public presence, was recently spotted travelling incognito in a shuttle bus at the airport. The Deva actor dressed casually in a white t-shirt and beige jacket, he blended effortlessly with the crowd, making it easy for most passengers to overlook him. With ear pods in and engrossed in his phone, the actor maintained a low profile as he rode towards his flight. The rare moment of anonymity was a refreshing break from the constant spotlight, showcasing his effortless charm and ability to remain grounded even amidst the hustle and bustle of daily life. ‘Deva’: Climax of Shahid Kapoor’s Movie Not Included in Scripts Shared With Its Cast – Reports.

Shahid Kapoor Blends With Crowd on Airport Shuttle

