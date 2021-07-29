Shilpa Shetty has been under the scanner ever since her husband, Raj Kundra's name has popped up in the pornography case. Several speculations have been made about her involvement in the case. The actress has now filed a defamation suit against 29 media houses.

Actor Shilpa Shetty has filed defamation suit in Bombay High Court against 29 media personnel & media houses for 'doing false reporting & maligning her image' in a pornography case in which her husband Raj Kundra is accused. Hearing in the case scheduled for tomorrow (File pic) pic.twitter.com/DGTthMEXGi — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

