Shilpa Shetty Kundra has tapped on the "What Jhumka" trend and has grooved to the viral song from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress took to Instagram and shared a video in which she could be seen dancing to the track in pink salwar suit. "When you’re wearing #Jhumka, Toh definitely banta hai thumka," she captioned the clip. Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Aashika Bhatia Grooves to RRKPK's Viral Song 'What Jhumka' (Watch Video).

Shilpa Shetty Dances to "What Jhumka":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)