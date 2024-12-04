Salman Khan’s shooting location was breached by an unknown individual on Wednesday (December 4). The security breach raises serious security concerns for the Bollywood superstar. The unknown individual allegedly entered the set and, when questioned by the security team he tried to intimidate them by invoking the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The individual threatened, asking, “Should I call Bishnoi?” The suspect was apprehended and taken to Shivaji Park Police Station for further questioning. Salman Khan Receives Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother: ‘Apologise at Temple or Pay INR 5 Crore’, Case Registered.

Security Breach at Salman Khan’s Shooting Location

#BreakingNews | A man illegally entered Salman Khan's shoot location and threatened, 'Should I call Bishnoi?' , he's been taken into police custody@kotakyesha shares details@JamwalNews18 | #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/aIW1Rgvza7 — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)