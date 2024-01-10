Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi treated his Instagram followers to a delightful peek into his recent holiday escapades on January 9. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan star shared snippets of his vacation, showcasing a variety of activities. In one post, Siddhant was captured relishing a healthy spread of food. Another video highlighted his connection with nature as he climbed a tree to pluck beautiful pink flowers. The actor was also seen casually strolling at an event, enjoying a snack with the soothing backdrop of Justin Bieber's music. While the location of Siddhant's getaway remains a mystery, one thing is certain, the actor had a fantastic time savouring the moments and creating lasting memories. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Film Hits 6.3 Million View Hours in First Week of Premiere on Netflix.

Check Out Glimpses of Siddhant’s Vacations:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

