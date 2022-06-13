After Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor was detained for allegedly consuming drugs at a rave party in Bengaluru on June 12 night, Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha has reacted to the news. He called out the authorities on Twitter and tagged it as 'selectively highlighting'. He also mentioned how they should target ‘producers and dealers’ of drugs instead of users. Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Detained In Bengaluru For Allegedly Consuming Drugs.

Check It Out:

I won’t comment on #SiddhanthKapoor but I would like to know that If our respected officials are as efficient as they would like us to believe then how is drug use rampant amongst the elite, the underprivileged, the youth, and so easy to buy. — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) June 13, 2022

There's More:

producers, dealers and not just the users who may get addicted to a substance which can affect their lives negatively and has an impact on so many others indirectly. I hope that my friend Siddhant comes out of this stronger and wiser. — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) June 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)