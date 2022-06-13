After Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor was detained for allegedly consuming drugs at a rave party in Bengaluru on June 12 night, Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha has reacted to the news. He called out the authorities on Twitter and tagged it as 'selectively highlighting'. He also mentioned how they should target ‘producers and dealers’ of drugs instead of users. Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Detained In Bengaluru For Allegedly Consuming Drugs.

