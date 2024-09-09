Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 57th birthday on Monday, September 9. Born as Rajeev Bhatia on September 9, 1967, to Hari Om Bhatia and Aruna Bhatia in Amritsar, Punjab, Akshay Kumar went on to become one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema. Fondly called Khiladi Kumar, Akshay stands out as one of the most accomplished actors in the country due to his ability to effortlessly transition from high-voltage action films to comedy, leaving fans in awe of his performances. Renowned for his hard work, discipline and passion for the craft, the Bollywood superstar has been a part of several hit films, including Hera Pheri (2000), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Welcome (2007), Kesari (2019), Airlift (2016), Good Newwz ( 2019)and OMG 2 (2023), among others. Akshay Kumar To Reunite With ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ Director Priyadarshan for Horror-Comedy? Big Announcement on September 9 (Watch Video).

Though the Bollywood superstar is currently not in his best phase, his upcoming lineup of movies hint at a strong comeback for Khiladi Kumar. On Saturday, Akshay Kumar hinted at a new project that will be announced on his birthday. This movie will reportedly reunite him with Priyadarshan after 14 years and could potentially mark a turning point in his career. On his special day today, let's take a look at the exciting lineup of the Bollywood superstar.

‘Sky Force’

Akshay Kumar's Sky Force is an action drama set against the backdrop of the 1965 Indo-Pak war. It will mark Veer Pahariya's debut in Bollywood and stars Sara Ali Khan as the female lead. It will be interesting to see Akshay Kumar make his return to patriotic films that connect deeply with fans. Sky Force is scheduled to hit the theatres on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2024.

‘Housefull 5’

Housefull is one of Bollywood's most loved franchises. The makers are currently preparing for the fifth instalment, which will star Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. More announcements regarding the cast are expected to arrive soon. Housefull 5 is set for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

‘Welcome to the Jungle’

The comedy franchise Welcome is coming back with its third instalment. The ensemble cast of Welcome to the Jungle features a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav among others. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the comedy film recently revealed that half of the movie's shoot has been completed. The film, which was initially slated to release in December this year, has been pushed to 2025.

‘Hera Pheri 3’

Akshay Kumar is all set to return with his iconic character as Raju, along with Paresh Rawal's Babu Bhaiya and Suniel Shetty's Ghanshyam in the third part of the legendary Hera Pheri franchise. Though not much is known about Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar will reportedly start shooting for the film after his pending commitments. ‘Khel Khel Mein’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Can Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Become Profitable in ‘Long Run’? Here’s What Director Mudassar Aziz Has To Say!.

On the Bollywood superstar's special day, here's wishing him a joyous and successful year ahead and hoping he continues to entertain and inspire fans with his movies in the years to come.

