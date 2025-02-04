Aryan Khan is all set to make his debut with the series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and his family was there to support him at the launch of his directorial debut during the Next on Netflix event. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan attended the event to cheer for Aryan. Produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks a major milestone for Aryan. One of the sweetest moments from the evening came when SRK, the doting dad, was seen adjusting Suhana’s outfit while they all posed together for a family picture. His affectionate gesture left Suhana blushing, and the video of the moment has gone viral across social media platforms. ‘The B***ds of Bollywood’ Teaser: Aryan Khan Playfully Trolls Dad Shah Rukh Khan’s Introduction to His Directorial Debut on Netflix (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Fixing Suhana Khan’s Outfit

