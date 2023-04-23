There were numerous celebs from the entertainment industry, politicians, sports personalities, businessmen and many others who lost their verified blue ticks on their Twitter accounts. It happened after Elon Musk removed check mark icons from accounts that did not pay a subscription fee. But there are a few celebs who could restore blue ticks. Well, a Twitter user noticed how late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Twitter account got a Blue Tick. The Twitterati share a screenshot that showed how the late actor subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified his phone number. Click here to know what happens to the Twitter account of the deceased user and who can access it.

Check Out The Post Below Shared By Twitterati:

Sushant Singh Rajput subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified his phone number. #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/3vAD09x0mJ — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) April 23, 2023

@withoutthemind @divinemitz can you please check and confirm that the family is handling @itsSSR profile/ Twitter account - there is a message that account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter blue & verified phone number. Sushant Lived N Loved Life#SushantSinghRajput https://t.co/p0uAohRAQn pic.twitter.com/MzxlBW0rMY — Poonam 🦋 (@itsPPP4747) April 23, 2023

