Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have decided to embrace their budding romance in the film industry. The couple, who will be starring together in one of the films featured in the anthology Lust Stories 2, made their relationship public during a promotional event held on Tuesday. As anticipation builds for the film's release on Thursday, the duo posed together, radiating happiness and affection. A video shared by a paparazzo captured their charming display. Tamannaah donned a unique ensemble, combining a white shirt with an upside-down black top cleverly fashioned as a skirt, while Vijay sported a non-formal black suit. Their undeniable chemistry left fans eagerly anticipating their on-screen collaboration in Lust Stories 2. Vijay Varma Opens Up About 'Love' in His Life Following Tamannaah Bhatia's Confirmation of Their Relationship!

