The special screening of The Archies saw several Bollywood stars in attendance. While a few had to give it a miss owing to prior work commitments, the ones who arrived oozed swag and style at the event. Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the special screening of The Archies sans Alia Bhatt. He was seen along with his mom Neetu Kapoor at the star-studded affair. The mother-son duo not just made a stylish appearance, but they were even seen posing together for the paparazzi at the premiere of Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming Netflix film. SRK Wears 'The Archies' T-shirt in Support of Daughter Suhana's Debut Film Screening (Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor At The Archies Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)