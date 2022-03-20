Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files is creating history. As after surpassing Rs 100 crore mark in just eight days at the box office, the film on its ninth day has managed to earn Rs 24.80 crore. With this, the movie now stands at a total of Rs 141.25 crore. FYI, the flick narrates the story about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in 1990. The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri Reacts to IMDb Detecting ‘Unusual Voting Activity’, Calls It Unethical.

The Kashmir Files BO Collection:

#TheKashmirFiles is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Day 9 [Sat] is HIGHER than *all 8 days*... Trending like #Baahubali2 in *Weekend 2*... There's a *strong possibility* of hitting ₹ 28 cr - ₹ 30 cr today [Day 10]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr. Total: ₹ 141.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zYB0L6RiOj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2022

