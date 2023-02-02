The Romantics is a new four part docu-series that consists of interviews from Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and more celebs who talk about Yash Chopra and his great legacy. After the trailer released though, it sparked a debate on Twitter about whether the film director was just the "king of romance" or more than that. Many argued that he has a diverse collection of films to his name which are not all romantic. The Romantics Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and Others Come Together to Celebrate the Docu-Series on Yash Chopra’s Legacy.

Watch The Romantics Trailer Here:

Diverse Filmography

Always up for a celebration of Yash Chopra’s cinema, but the man was more about than just “#TheRomantics”! Show me another Hindi filmmaker whose filmography includes movies as diverse as Dharmputra, Ittefaq, Daag, Mashaal, Deewaar, Darr & Kaala Patthar!pic.twitter.com/Ygl6m4NZpA — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) February 1, 2023

The Agony

Me when I hear Yash Chopra being reduced to the king of romance. It's like reducing Hrishi-da to the king of comedy. I beg you. Please stop. pic.twitter.com/GRel7AeFiE — Love of Cinema (@loveofcinemasf8) February 1, 2023

Dark Edgy Romance

i get the frantic urge to counter with “yash chopra did a lot of dark edgy action/social films too not just romance” but acknowledging his zeitgeist-shaping contribution to the romance genre won’t kill you, beta baith jao — getfilmy (@get_filmy) February 2, 2023

Artistry and Intelligence for All

Yash Chopra had a varied career with thrillers and sociopolitical dramas. however his major impact on the industry is within the romance genre because he imbued those movies with the same importance, artistry, and intelligence as he would with any other genre he worked in. https://t.co/2p7DjQoFcP — Manish (he/him/his) (@vertigay314) February 1, 2023

Don't Insult Yash Chopra

I was extremely upset when,on the day #DadaSahebPhalke award 2022 was announced, someone in this group of film buffs I am part of,said-"What did #YashChopra deserve DSP for?Chiffon sarees & Switzerland??". I went all shades of red cause I was so angry. https://t.co/31giyEKfNj — nirupama kotru (@nirupamakotru) February 2, 2023

To Romance to Not to Romance

If I have to choose my five favourite Yash Chopra movies, none of them will be of the romance genre. If I have to choose my five least favourite Yash Chopra movies, all of them will be romance. https://t.co/v9WAqoU9wq — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) February 2, 2023

