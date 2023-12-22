Salman Khan, one of the most beloved actors in B-town, has fans eagerly awaiting a chance to catch a glimpse of him and snap pictures with the superstar. Fortunately, a few lucky admirers recently had that opportunity. Several videos surfaced online, showcasing Salman happily posing with fans for selfies as he exited film producer Anand Pandit’s star-studded 60th birthday celebration. The video captures heartwarming moments, from a senior female fan kissing the actor’s hand to a sweet kiddo saying ‘love you’. These delightful moments have been beautifully captured in the viral footage. Salman Khan Shares Warm Hug With Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan At Anand Pandit's 60th Birthday Party (Watch Video).

Salman Khan With His Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

