Recently, the Government of India achieved a major diplomatic coup when it convinced the Qatar government to free and extradite the eight Indian ex-navy men, who were arrested and even sentenced to death on yet undisclosed but alleged espionage charges. While it is touted as a victory for Indian PM Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs of India, S Jaishankar, BJP's Subramanian Swamy claims Shah Rukh Khan also had a role to play in the extradition process. As per his post on X, the senior politician asserts that after talks failed with the Qatar leaders, Modi requested SRK to be involved and convince the 'Sheikhs' for an expensive settlement to free the men. Shah Rukh Khan Meets Qatar Prime Minister at AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final in Doha (View Pics).

Check Subramanian Swamy's Post Below:

Modi should take Cinema star Sharuk Khan to Qatar with him since after MEA and NSA had failed to persuade the Shiekhs of Qatar, Modi pleaded with Khan to intervene , and thus got an expensive settlement from the Qatar Shiekhs to free our Naval officers. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 13, 2024

