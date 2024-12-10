Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is dominating the box office, with multiplexes and theatres allocating the majority of their screens to the blockbuster. Meanwhile, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light, her Grand Prix-winning masterpiece, which recently earned two Golden Globe 2025 nominations, is struggling to secure adequate screen space despite its nationwide release on November 22. Vikramaditya Motwane, acclaimed director of films like Udaan, Trapped, and CTRL, has publicly criticised this disparity in theatre allocations by multiplex chains. In an Instagram story, he shared a screenshot from BookMyShow showing a multiplex where every show was dedicated to Pushpa 2. Motwane expressed his frustration, writing: "And yet, Payal's incredible successes will mean f*ck all to us because we will throw her film out, not let it breathe or find an audience, and will have 36 shows a day of one film in a single multiplex. Congratulations. We deserve this." Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Earns Two Major Nominations at 82nd Edition of the Award Ceremony.

Vikramaditya Motwane's Insta Story

Vikramaditya Motwane's Insta Story

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)