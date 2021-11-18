After giving a blockbuster with his last flick Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra has signed his next. Titled Yodha, the actor will be seen starring in the first action franchise by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Along with the big news, the makers also dropped a video giving a sneak-peak of the upcoming venture. The movie is based around airplane. Yodha will release in theatres on November 11 next year.

Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha:

Presenting #Yodha, the first film of the action franchise by Dharma Productions. Excited to be boarding this plane led by two very talented men - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Releasing in cinemas 11th November, 2022.🛩@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/E3xHqjI8j8 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) November 18, 2021

Yodha Posters:

#Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, is coming to hijack your screens on 11th November, 2022. Buckle up, our two female leads will be announced soon. Directed by Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. pic.twitter.com/TwhnPTMOQi — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) November 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)