After giving a blockbuster with his last flick Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra has signed his next. Titled Yodha, the actor will be seen starring in the first action franchise by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Along with the big news, the makers also dropped a video giving a sneak-peak of the upcoming venture. The movie is based around airplane. Yodha will release in theatres on November 11 next year.

Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha:

Yodha Posters:

