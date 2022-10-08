Zulfiqar Khan has been missing from Kenya for over two months. Zulfiqar along with his friend Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai and their driver Nicodemus Mwania said to have been abducted near the Ole Sereni area in mid-July and driven away in an unmarked car. A friend of Zulfiqar Khan, Kishi Arora, who is a chef and a friend of his, posted a tweet asking the government to look into it.

View Tweet Here:

Heartbroken to hear my friend @zakzulfi , Ex SVP Star TV & COO of Balaji missing for over 70 days from Kenya. No concrete response from Kenyan embassy. Request GOI to take this up strongly and bring him home. @pmoindia @drsjaishankar @meaindia@KenyaDelhi @IndiainKenya Please RT pic.twitter.com/GW4YIbKbhB — Kishi Arora (@kishiarora) October 8, 2022

