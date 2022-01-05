Three members of BTS have made history by making entries on Billboard's Hot 100 Charts. BTS' J-Hope, Suga, and V have charted their solo tracks on the Hot 100 list of songs. The US Chart showcases the week’s most popular song tracks across all genres, ranked by radio airplay audience impressions. The three soloists' songs are J-hope's "Chicken Noodle Soup", released on September 27, 2019, Suga's "Girl of My Dreams" released on December 10, 2021, and "Daechwita" released on May 22, 2020, and V's "Christmas Tree" which was released on December 24, 2021.

Listen To J-Hope's Chicken Noodle Soup, Here:

Suga Had Two Entries, Girl Of My Dreams

AgustD With Daechwita

V's Christmas Tree

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)