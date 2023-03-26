BTS' Jungkook might soon be seen as the new hot face for the apparel brand Calvin Klein. Rumour has it that the South Korean singer is all set to collab with CK and internet is going bonkers. Also, thanks to Jungkook, CK is trending worldwide on Twitter. What say, is the BTS member a perfect for Calvin Klein? Tell us your views in comment section. BTS' Jimin Gets Super Candid As He Appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to Promote His Solo Album 'Face' (Watch Video).

Jungkook x Calvin Klein?

Calvin Klein trends worldwide amid speculation of a collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook. pic.twitter.com/VFLoEx0uOK — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 26, 2023

