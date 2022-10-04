Emma Caufield has confirmed in an interview with Variety that she will be returning as Dottie Jones in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Starring alongside Kathryn Hahn, she will be reprising her roles from Marvel's first Disney+ series WandaVision. Not much is known about the plot as of yet and the series should release sometime in Winter 2023. Agatha: Coven of Chaos Drops Winter 2023; Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness Spinoff Gets a New Name and Streaming Date.

