The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards will take place on January 14, 2024 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Television nominations will be announced on December 5 at 9 a.m. PT (Pacific Time), while film nomination will be revealed on December.13 at 9 a.m. PT (Pacific Time). Critics Choice Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli’s RRR Wins Best Foreign Language Film, ‘Naatu Naatu’ Bags Best Song Award.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Critics Choice Awards Set 2024 Date https://t.co/jA1bXxAWZk — Variety (@Variety) May 18, 2023

