The year 2023 is going to be a huge for superhero films as there are major heavy titles hitting the theatres. In a report from Deadline, an upcoming superhero film reportedly had 45 writers working on it. The name of the movie was never mentioned, although online there has been chatter that it may be The Flash, due to just how long it has been in development. The Flash: Cinemacon Footage of Ezra Miller's DC Film Teases the Return of Michael Keaton's Batman and General Zod! - Reports.

A high-profile superhero movie set to release in 2023 reportedly had 45 screenwriters working on it (via @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/M3G34SacQB — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 24, 2022

Of course there are folks online who are speculating a lot about this, and one of the most popular names popping up is that of The Flash while some are even considering Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Here are some of the tweets we found online.

Well Flash has been through so many creative teams over like 5 years and been written and rewritten by every screen writer under the sun so it adds up. But we'll find out when the credits roll on what ever film it was. — Alex Rooney (@ARooneyMusic) May 24, 2022

It's probably Across the Spider-Verse, animated films and series usually have a lot of writers and there's going to be a groundbreaking 240 Characters in it. — DanielR3535 (@DanielR3535) May 24, 2022

#TheFlash: Screenwriters Of Madness https://t.co/kYJoOqHz94 — 𓆘𓆘𓆘 V@N CΩBRA 𓆘𓆘𓆘 Hecho eи Wexico - ♍︎ (@Doniiivan) May 24, 2022

It's most likely The Flash (2023) considering how long the film has been in development for and how many writers/ directors came and went on the project.



It's not an uncommon practice.



Captain Marvel (2019) had 8 credited writers and was perfectly fine. https://t.co/mvzhisEKVY pic.twitter.com/c78h2EdaWd— Jack C. Critchley (@Captainjjb84) May 24, 2022

