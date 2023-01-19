Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a gun on set killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while shooting for his film Rust. He will be charged with involuntary manslaughter along with the film's armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. They both face 18 months in prison with a $5000 fine if convicted. The lawyers for both said they intend to fight the charges. Alec Baldwin Files Lawsuit Against Rust Crew Members For the Shooting Incident, Blames Them For Mishap.

View More About the Incident Here:

Alec Baldwin will be charged for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on his "Rust" movie set. 🔗: https://t.co/ROyiLRHLXf pic.twitter.com/KG3GuVJAeH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)