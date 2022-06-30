Avengers: Quantum Encounter is a movie that is currently playing on Disney's Wish cruise ship. The story takes place in an universe adjacent to the MCU where Thanos' snap never took place. It stars Anthony Mackie, Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Ross Marquand. With videos leaking from the events, fans have gotten to see many important moments from it that feature characters interacting for the first time. Here are some that we could find on Twitter. Paul Rudd Addresses the 'Ant-Man Going Up Thanos' Ass' Meme In This New Clip From Avengers Quantum Encounter (Watch Video).

Ant-Man Explains Why He Couldn't Go Up "Thanos' Ass"

Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man explains why he couldn’t go up Thanos’ ass in a clip from ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ on the Disney Cruise Line. pic.twitter.com/CWi0019Vx6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 30, 2022

Earth's Mightiest Meet For the First Time

Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel interact in a clip from ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ on the Disney Cruise Line. pic.twitter.com/KEw5CYU5Bl — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 30, 2022

Ms Marvel and Captain America Kick Some Butt

Captain America and Ms. Marvel interact for the first time at the “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” pic.twitter.com/pFnYjmnquV — mcu content (@mcucomfort) June 29, 2022

The Wasp is Badass

The Wasp kicking ass (and looking cool doing it) during the events of Avengers: Quantum Encounter 🤩 pic.twitter.com/YjQ0LtbUeu — Ant-Man News 🐜 (@AntManNews) June 29, 2022

