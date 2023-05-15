Singer Beyoncé created a record of her own by bringing the largest audience of this century to Belgium’s King Baudouin Stadium with a reported attendance of 53K fans. This is a crazy record to break and somehow we knew only Beyoncé could've done it. The Weeknd Is Now ‘Abel Tesfaye’! Canadian Singer ‘Kills’ His Stage Name and Goes Back to OG Identity on Twitter.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Beyoncé records the largest audience this century for a female artist at Belgium’s King Baudouin Stadium with a reported attendance of 53K fans. 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/WSIdzp0rk0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 15, 2023

